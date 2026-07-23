AP and Telangana School Holiday Update (July 24): Bandh Called Demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Student Joint Action Committees of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have called for a state-wide bandh on July 24, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Simultaneously, the Unemployed Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Telangana has called for a state-wide bandh demanding new recruitment exam notifications.

On account of the bandh, several private schools and colleges in both states have announced a holiday. While state governments have not declared an official holiday for government institutions, many private schools and colleges are expected to remain closed. According to local reports, several schools have already notified parents and students via SMS, with more expected to follow. Students and parents are advised to check with school authorities early on July 24 for confirmation.

Police personnel across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have been alerted to maintain law and order and prevent any disruptions during protests.

NEET protests have now intensified across the Telugu states, with student associations demanding the immediate resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged NEET paper leaks and irregularities. Similar demonstrations are also taking place in neighboring states such as Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Educational institutions that remain closed on Friday are set to resume normal classes on Saturday, July 25.

Meanwhile, nationwide NEET protests have entered their 33rd day, with major daily demonstrations taking place at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The NEET UG re-examination have also sparked debates over OMR sheet discrepancies, although the NTA has clarified that circulating OMR images on social media are either fake or AI-generated.