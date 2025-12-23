AP achieves full rollout of Eklavya schools with low dropout rates, strong tribal enrolment

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has recorded full operationalisation of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), with all 28 approved schools functioning, and enrolling 10,617 students in 2025-26, and stood among the better-performing States under the flagship tribal education scheme.

According to information tabled in the Rajya Sabha, Andhra Pradesh reported an overall dropout rate of 0.67% in EMRS during the 2024-25 academic year. Among students belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), the dropout rate was significantly lower at 0.09%. The State had an enrolment of 9,891 students in 2024-25, including 1,283 PVTG children.