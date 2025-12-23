AP achieves full rollout of Eklavya schools with low dropout rates, strong tribal enrolment

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has recorded full operationalisation of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), with all 28 approved schools functioning, and enrolling 10,617 students in 2025-26, and stood among the better-performing States under the flagship tribal education scheme.
According to information tabled in the Rajya Sabha, Andhra Pradesh reported an overall dropout rate of 0.67% in EMRS during the 2024-25 academic year. Among students belonging to Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), the dropout rate was significantly lower at 0.09%. The State had an enrolment of 9,891 students in 2024-25, including 1,283 PVTG children.
Speaking to TNIE, Paderu Officer on Special Duty and Nodal Officer Satyanarayana Murthy attributed the low dropout rate to strong institutional support, and close engagement with parents and students. Parent-teacher-student coordination is strong and issues are addressed immediately.
Textbooks, notebooks, uniforms, and other essentials are provided free of cost.
Health care has been prioritised, with students being taken to primary health centres, community health centres or hospitals in Visakhapatnam when required. Food is being provided strictly as per national nutrition guidelines, with meals served on schedule, he highlighted.
Of the 28 EMRS in Andhra Pradesh, 11 are located in Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) areas. Admissions are conducted online through a centrally notified process, with entrance examination usually held in February or March. Priority is given to PVTG students, followed by other Scheduled Tribe candidates if seats remain vacant.
Each fully functional school has a strength of about 480 students, offering education from Class VI to Class XII. Intermediate courses include MPC, BiPC and HEG streams. Students are admitted only at Class VI, and generally continue till Plus Two. Transfers are rare and occur only in exceptional health-related cases, he elaborated. Murthy noted that competition for admission was high.
Students typically came from nearby mandals, enabling regular contact with families, and were sent home during vacation.
Overall, dropout cases were minimal, with students continuing their education even if they moved to other institutions after Class X, he explained.
The story is reported by Neelima Eaty of The New Indian Express