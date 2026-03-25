Cheap weight-loss drugs are everywhere — doctors warn misuse could turn dangerous

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI): The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has shown concern over the use of the recently introduced GLP-1 drug for the Indian markets, and soon will be giving a memorandum to the Central government regarding its restrictive use to avoid misuse. The GLP-1 has entered the Indian market at a huge discount compared to other drugs that are already available in the country.

Speaking to ANI, the Indian Medical Association President Dr Anil Kumar J. Nayak said, "We will give a memorandum to the govt for restricting prescriptions of GLP-1 drugs to certified endocrinologists/ Diabetologists or MD general medicine to curb misuse."

He further said, "The GLP-1 drug, which was introduced for diabetic patients, is being extensively used for weight loss. This is wrong because any modern allopathic medicine taken without consulting a doctor is dangerous."

He further said, "We have told at the time of introduction of GLP-1 drugs that the medicine should be taken only under the supervision of an MD physician, diabetologist and endocrinologist, as this medicine possesses side-effects like gastric trouble, nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, pancreatitis... This can also be fatal as there is also a rare chance of thyroid cancer."

On Tuesday, the Drug Regulator stepped up vigil on the sale of Weight Loss Drugs and intensified monitoring of the supply chain of GLP-1-based weight loss drugs amid concerns over their unauthorised sale and misuse.

The inspections were conducted at 49 entities, including online pharmacies, wholesalers, retailers & wellness clinics. Notices issued for irregularities in sales and promotions.



With the patent expirations for GLP-1 drugs, used for treating type 2 diabetes and obesity, major Pharma companies released cheaper generic alternatives. These alternatives are priced at a significantly lower price than the current costs.

However, concerns have emerged regarding their on-demand availability through retail pharmacies, online platforms, wholesalers, and wellness clinics. These drugs, when used without proper medical supervision, may lead to serious adverse effects and related health risks.