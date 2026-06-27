Delhi CM Rekha Gupta gives coaching centres one month to clear fire safety audits





The decision comes amid heightened scrutiny of safety standards in coaching institutes following recent fire incidents.

In Lucknow's Aliganj area, a fire broke out on June 22 in a three-storey building housing a gaming and animation studio, killing 15 people, including students, trainees and staff members.

Following the incident, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) launched a large-scale inspection drive across coaching centres. During inspections in Viraj Khand, Gomti Nagar, several safety lapses were found at an ALLEN coaching centre, after which students were evacuated, and the premises were sealed due to inadequate fire safety arrangements.

Officials also flagged a lack of trained fire response personnel and poor emergency preparedness at the institute.

In another inspection, Education Department officials reviewed safety compliance at coaching centres such as Aakash Institute in Gomti Nagar, examining documents, permits and emergency readiness. Authorities have stated that strict action will continue against institutions violating norms.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to the Rajasthan government seeking immediate fire safety and structural audits of coaching institutes, warning of a possible repeat of such tragedies if corrective steps are not taken.

In Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also directed a statewide fire safety audit of hospitals, coaching centres, malls, hotels and other public buildings, stressing zero tolerance for negligence and coordinated action by concerned departments. (ANI)