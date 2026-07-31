Anti-paper leak law: Opposition MPs demand structural reforms and systemic accountability

New Delhi, India (PTI): Opposition members have demanded a mechanism to ensure accountability for those involved in administering exams, constitutional recognition for the National Testing Agency, and reform of the education and recruitment systems.
Congress member Mukul Wasnik said that the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, proposes action within a set deadline, but who will be held accountable for the delay in investigation?
He said there have been 152 paper leaks since 2014, but the minister only mentioned Congress-ruled states and skipped mentioning Gujarat.
"There is discrimination in this too. Your government, my government. If the vision remains confined to a narrow mind, then we cannot progress. There has not been a single conviction in 152 paper leaks," Wasnik said.
While establishing the National Testing Agency in 2017, the government said that the proposal was made in 1992, but Congress did not do anything, he added.
"There have been 9-10 paper leaks after formation of NTA. There was no full director general there between 2024-26. Out of 39 positions, 25 are filled rest are vacant. You work through contractors. Re-exams were held recently; it was due to irregularity," Wasnik said.
He said that the irregularity was mentioned, but those irregularities were not disclosed.
Independent member Kapil Sibal said that the paper leak was a trigger and not the cause.
"I spoke to children, but will not take their names as they will be targeted," he said.
He said students mentioned that they don't get jobs as per their qualifications.
"One of them said that the protest is not about one exam or a paper leak. It is about rebuilding trust in the education and recruitment system. The bill that has come assumes that there will be paper leaks," Sibal said.
RJD member Sanjay Yadav said there is nothing new in this bill apart from increasing the quantum of punishment.
He said that the government has to take its first test in 12 years and it failed.
"This government has fired AK-47 and pellet guns on youth. Youth will respond to pellets with ballot," he said.
He said NTA is registered under the Societies Act and it cannot be audited by CAG.
Yadav said that NTA should be given constitutional authority.
BJP nominated member Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, in favour of the bill, said harsher punishment is being prescribed in it for the betterment of students.
"Let no one say that this government does not listen. The voice of the street has been heard at the highest level. The education minister has himself stepped down. My young friends, a resignation will not secure your future. This bill changes what happens inside every examination hall in India," he said.
Trinamool Congress' Rajeev Kumar said that formation of Nandan Nilekani-led committee is laudable, but this bill should have come after recommendation of the panel.
CPI member Sandosh Kumar P said there is an unholy nexus between political parties and coaching mafia in this country.
"Who are these people arrested by the CBI after this NEET exam scam? Can the government claim accountability? There was a huge student upsurge in the country; that is why Dharmendra Pradhan has to resign," he said.
Some of his remarks were expunged, considering it an allegation on a member of the ruling party.
"We have a heartless government at the Centre. Modi government is for leakage and lathi charge only. Nothing more. We need comprehensive reforms in the education sector. These cosmetic changes can't do anything. NTA must be dissolved. NTA is registered under the Societies Act," Kumar said.
The CPI member demanded that NEET must be abolished as it does not provide a level playing field.
He said students who are from state boards can't compete with the CBSE syllabus.
"Children have become a revenue unit in our country. We need regulation to control coaching centres," the CPI member said.
MoS social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale, during the discussion, said that the police should be punished if they have done wrong.
BJP member Raghav Chadha said the government heard students and took action to honour students' demands.
Chadha said when it comes to accountability, morality, and accountability, it should not be decided which state, which minister, which party the paper leak was in, because this is a pan-India organised crime and a chronic disease.
He raised the issue of paper leak cases in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.
He also said that the HP State Selection Commission Recruitment paper was leaked under the Congress government.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.