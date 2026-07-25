Anti-NEET sit-in enters sixth day in TN; doctors to join stir on July 28

Chennai: Protests against the NEET in Tamil Nadu intensified on Saturday, with the continuous sit-in at the CPI State Headquarters (Balan Illam) in T Nagar entering its sixth day.

The students have demanded the scrapping of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and action against the alleged police excesses against protesting youth in Delhi.

The Students' Federation of India organised campus demonstrations at Loyola College, Presidency College and other educational institutions.