Anthropic opens two research fellowships in AI, science, policy and law

Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has opened applications for two research fellowship programmes for 2027, inviting experienced researchers in science, engineering, philosophy, cognitive science, economics, public policy and law to work with its AI models.

The STEM Fellowship and the Conceptual Reasoning Fellowship will run from January 12 to May 8, 2027. Both programmes will bring researchers into Anthropic's research teams to test the capabilities of its Claude AI models, identify weaknesses in their reasoning and develop ways to improve their performance on complex problems.

Selected fellows will receive compensation ranging from $100,000 to $167,000 for the four-month term, along with other benefits. Applications for both programmes close on October 28, 2026, with offers expected by November 20.