Anthropic opens Bengaluru office, announces local hiring and partnership

New Delhi: American artificial intelligence firm Anthropic on Monday announced it has opened a Bengaluru office, its second in Asia after Tokyo, and will focus on hiring local talent across a wide array of roles.

India is the second‑largest market for Claude.ai and that nearly half of Claude usage in India comprises computer and mathematical tasks such as building applications and shipping production software, the company said in a statement.

"We’re announcing partnerships across enterprise, education, and agriculture that deepen our commitment to India across a range of sectors," it said.

“India represents one of the world’s most promising opportunities to bring the benefits of responsible AI to vastly more people and enterprises," said Irina Ghose, Managing Director of India, Anthropic.