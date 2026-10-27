Anthropic offers up to Rs 3.25 crore a year for executive communications writer

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind Claude, is offering an annual salary of up to US$345,000 (around Rs 3.25 crore) for an executive communications writer, according to a job listing on its official careers website.

The full-time position, based in San Francisco or New York City, carries an advertised annual salary of US$295,000 to US$345,000, equivalent to approximately Rs 2.78 crore to Rs 3.25 crore. The role requires at least eight years of high-level executive communications experience.

The selected candidate will work with Anthropic's senior leadership to prepare speeches and other communications, develop messaging for important announcements, support public engagements and coordinate responses to breaking news. The role also involves working with technical experts to explain developments in AI research, products and commercial strategy.

Anthropic says it is looking for candidates who can understand complex technical subjects, exercise sound judgement in uncertain situations and work effectively under pressure.

The job listing describes the role as an opportunity to help communicate the company's position in AI research and its commitment to public benefit. It states that the candidate should be able to “originate and shape exceptional executive communications” across different formats and platforms.