Anthropic offers up to Rs 3.25 crore a year for executive communications writer

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind Claude, is offering an annual salary of up to US$345,000 (around Rs 3.25 crore) for an executive communications writer, according to a job listing on its official careers website.
The full-time position, based in San Francisco or New York City, carries an advertised annual salary of US$295,000 to US$345,000, equivalent to approximately Rs 2.78 crore to Rs 3.25 crore. The role requires at least eight years of high-level executive communications experience.
The selected candidate will work with Anthropic's senior leadership to prepare speeches and other communications, develop messaging for important announcements, support public engagements and coordinate responses to breaking news. The role also involves working with technical experts to explain developments in AI research, products and commercial strategy.
Anthropic says it is looking for candidates who can understand complex technical subjects, exercise sound judgement in uncertain situations and work effectively under pressure.
The job listing describes the role as an opportunity to help communicate the company's position in AI research and its commitment to public benefit. It states that the candidate should be able to “originate and shape exceptional executive communications” across different formats and platforms.
What qualifications does Anthropic require?
Applicants must have at least eight years of high-level executive communications experience, preferably at a fast-moving organisation. The company is looking for strong writing and communication skills, experience supporting senior leaders, strategic thinking and the ability to handle high-stakes situations.
A bachelor's degree or an equivalent combination of education, training and experience is the minimum educational requirement. Anthropic is particularly interested in candidates with expertise in science and research, products and AI architecture, enterprise strategy, or visual storytelling and brand communication.
The position follows a hybrid working policy, with employees generally expected to spend at least 25% of their time in an office. Anthropic has also stated that it offers visa sponsorship but cannot guarantee it for every candidate or position.