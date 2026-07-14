Anthropic rolls out rupee-based Claude pricing in India, Pro at Rs 2,033 and Team seats from Rs 2,399

New Delhi, India (ANI): Anthropic has introduced Indian rupee-denominated pricing for its Claude subscription plans in India, with updated pricing now visible across individual and enterprise offerings on its onboarding page. The pricing includes GST for most plans and gives Indian users a clearer view of subscription costs in local currency.

For individual users, the Claude Pro plan is priced at Rs 2,033.05 per month, billed monthly plus GST. The company also offers a yearly billing option that gives a savings of 17 per cent. The Pro plan includes everything available in the free tier along with higher usage limits, Claude Code, Cowork, Claude Design, unlimited projects, access to Research, memory across conversations, access to more Claude models, Claude in Excel and Claude in Chrome.

Anthropic has also listed the Claude Max subscription starting at Rs 11,999 per month, billed monthly and inclusive of GST. The Max tier includes all Pro features while offering users the choice of 5x or 20x more usage than Pro, higher output limits across tasks, priority access during periods of high demand, early access to advanced Claude features, and recommendations for Claude Code and Cowork workflows.

For businesses with 2 to 150 users, Anthropic has introduced a Claude Team plan with two-seat options. The Standard seat is priced at Rs 2,399 per user per month, including GST, with a monthly billing option of Rs 2,999. The Premium seat costs Rs 11,999 per user per month, including GST, or Rs 14,999 when billed monthly, and offers five times more usage than the standard seat.

The Team plan includes a 200,000-token context window, usage credits available at API rates, Claude Code, Cowork, centralised billing and administration, single sign-on (SSO) and domain capture, administrative controls for remote and local connectors, enterprise deployment for the Claude desktop app, organisation-wide enterprise search, Microsoft 365 and Slack integrations, and a commitment that customer content is not used for model training.

The introduction of local pricing across Claude's subscription tiers could make it easier for Indian individuals, startups and enterprises to evaluate and adopt the AI assistant without having to calculate costs in foreign currency. With plans now clearly priced for different categories of users, Anthropic is offering options that cater to everyone from individual professionals to large organisations.