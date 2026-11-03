ANRF opens applications for research grants of up to ₹60 lakh, deadline December 2

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) has invited applications for the Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant, offering selected researchers funding of up to ₹60 lakh, plus institutional overhead charges, for three years.

The application window opened on November 3 and will close on December 2, 2026. ANRF plans to award up to 700 grants annually across subject areas. The programme is intended to help early-career researchers establish independent research projects and pursue new ideas.

The grant provides funding for equipment, research personnel, consumables, travel and contingency expenses. Researchers can also use eligible project funds for open-access publications and patent filing charges, subject to the foundation's rules. International travel for project-related work is permitted within the prescribed budget limits.