ANRF opens applications for research grants of up to ₹60 lakh, deadline December 2

The Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) has invited applications for the Prime Minister Early Career Research Grant, offering selected researchers funding of up to ₹60 lakh, plus institutional overhead charges, for three years.
The application window opened on November 3 and will close on December 2, 2026. ANRF plans to award up to 700 grants annually across subject areas. The programme is intended to help early-career researchers establish independent research projects and pursue new ideas.
The grant provides funding for equipment, research personnel, consumables, travel and contingency expenses. Researchers can also use eligible project funds for open-access publications and patent filing charges, subject to the foundation's rules. International travel for project-related work is permitted within the prescribed budget limits.
Who can apply?
Applicants must be Indian citizens and hold a PhD in science or engineering, or an MD, MS, MDS or MVSc degree. They must also hold a regular academic or research position at a recognised academic institution, national laboratory or other recognised research and development institution.
The upper age limit is 42 years, with a three-year relaxation for applicants from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Class communities, persons with disabilities, and women.
Under the usual eligibility rules, applicants must apply within two years of joining their institution. For the current application cycle, ANRF has announced a one-time relaxation; applicants must have joined their institution on or after February 1, 2023.
Research Associates, postdoctoral fellows, ad hoc and guest faculty members, visiting scientists, consultants and project fellows are among those excluded from applying under the scheme. Faculty members whose contracts are renewed annually are also ineligible.
Applicants who have previously received certain research grants from the erstwhile Science and Engineering Research Board or ANRF, including the Start-up Research Grant and Core Research Grant, are not eligible under the stated conditions. Candidates should check the complete guidelines before submitting a proposal.
How to apply
Applications must be submitted online through the ANRF portal. Applicants need to complete their profile, provide project details and upload a technical document containing the research proposal and supporting information.
The proposal should set out the research objectives, methods, expected outcomes and budget. Applicants must also provide the required institutional endorsement and other documents specified in the guidelines.
Researchers already registered on the SERB Online portal can use their existing credentials to log in. An expert committee will evaluate applications and recommend projects for funding.
What does the grant cover?
The grant is designed to give researchers flexibility in managing project expenses. ANRF permits flexibility in the use of funds under the recurring expenditure head, including spending on consumables, research personnel, travel and contingency, subject to the approved budget and scheme conditions.
The foundation's guidelines cap travel expenditure at ₹3 lakh over three years, including international travel, unless a higher amount is explicitly sanctioned for projects requiring additional travel, such as fieldwork. Contingency expenditure is also capped at ₹3 lakh over three years. Funding for publication-related expenses requires prior approval.
The project runs for three years and cannot be extended under the scheme. Recipients must submit annual progress reports and financial statements, and the release of subsequent instalments depends on the required expenditure records and utilisation certificates.
The PM Early Career Research Grant subsumes the Start-up Research Grant scheme previously administered by the Science and Engineering Research Board. ANRF was established under the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Act, 2023, to support research and innovation in India.
Researchers considering an application should confirm the eligibility conditions, required documents and budget rules on the official portal before the December 2 deadline.