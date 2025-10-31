Another museum heist: Over 1,000 California artifacts stolen

Police in California are investigating the theft of more than 1,000 items from a museum’s collection, including metalwork jewellery, Native American baskets, and everyday items like athletic trophies that tell the story of the Golden State.

The burglary occurred in the early morning hours of Oct. 15 at an off-site storage facility of the Oakland Museum of California, Oakland Police said in a news release Wednesday, October 29, reported Associated Press.

Lori Fogarty, the museum’s director, said Thursday the investigation was going public because the artifacts might show up at flea markets, antique stores or pawn shops.

“They’re not just a loss to the museum,” she said. “They’re a loss to the public, to our community and we’re hoping our community can help us bring them home.”

Fogarty said it appeared to be a crime of opportunity, and not a targeted art theft.

Details of the heist

A pair of decorated scrimshaw walrus tusks was among the items taken from the storage facility.

Stolen items include neckpieces by the late artist and metalsmith Florence Resnikoff, a pair of scrimshaw walrus tusks and Native American baskets. But she said much of it was historical memorabilia from the 20th century, such as campaign pins and athletic awards.

A portrait by the early daguerreotypist Robert H Vance is among more than 1,000 missing items.

Museum’s mission

The mission of the Oakland Museum of California is to document the art, history and natural environment of California, and its collection includes works by California artists from the late 18th century to the present, a well as artifacts, photographs, natural specimens and sound recordings. The museum has mounted shows dedicated to the Black Power movement and student activism.

The Oakland Museum of California's collection contains more than 90,000 works by California artists from the late 18th century to the present.

The theft occurred four days before thieves made off with priceless Napoleonic jewels from the world’s most-visited museum, the Louvre, in broad daylight. Authorities have made arrests but the jewels have not been recovered.