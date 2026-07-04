Annual day performance at Maharashtra school sparks controversy

Jalna: A major controversy has erupted in Maharashtra's Jalna district after a video from a school's annual day function went viral on social media on Saturday showing students at the school function allegedly performing to a controversial song while holding mock swords.

This has led to a police investigation and sharp political reactions.

The incident took place at the Kids World English School in Jalna's Partur, sparking intense debate over the nature of the performance and the materials used.

The backlash began when video clips from the school's annual gathering circulated online.