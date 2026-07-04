Annual day performance at Maharashtra school sparks controversy

Jalna: A major controversy has erupted in Maharashtra's Jalna district after a video from a school's annual day function went viral on social media on Saturday showing students at the school function allegedly performing to a controversial song while holding mock swords.
This has led to a police investigation and sharp political reactions.
The incident took place at the Kids World English School in Jalna's Partur, sparking intense debate over the nature of the performance and the materials used.
The backlash began when video clips from the school's annual gathering circulated online.
According to police sources, as per the complaint filed against the school by a group of local leaders, a group of students performed a dance routine while wielding imitation/mock swords.
The political leaders alleged that the children were dancing to a controversial song (with some reports alleging it was the slogan 'Sar Tan Se Juda', and others claiming it was a Pakistani song).
Visuals or photographs of controversial figures were allegedly displayed on stage during the performance.
The video quickly triggered public outrage, leading to demands for strict action against the school administration for a performance deemed highly inappropriate for a school environment.
After the viral circulation of the video and subsequent complaints, the Partur police registered a formal case under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The police sources said that they have registered a case against the school's principal (identified as Wazhiyoddin Siddiqui), the school President, a teacher, and the event's anchor.
The case includes sections related to acts affecting the sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India, promoting enmity between different groups, and spreading misinformation affecting national integration.
A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP)-level investigation has been ordered to verify the authenticity of the video, review how the performance was approved, and ascertain whether any laws were actively violated.
However, the school administration has strongly denied the allegations, saying that the context of the performance has been completely misrepresented and manipulated online.
In statements given to reporters, school Principal Siddiqui clarified, "The music used during the programme was from the popular Turkish television historical serial 'Ertugrul Ghazi', and not a Pakistani song. The image shown during the performance was of an actor from that serial. Some persons have tampered with the visuals and circulated misleading content on social media."
The school said that the routine was a theatrical performance based on historical drama and featured harmless prop swords, rather than anything meant to incite communal tension or promote extremism.
The incident has rapidly taken a political turn in Maharashtra.
Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former Minister Babanrao Lonikar and senior leader Kirit Somaiya, visited the area and demanded severe consequences.
Somaiya has gone a step further, alleging that the school lacks valid recognition from the state's Education department and calling for the premises to be sealed.
Authorities have said that further administrative and legal steps will depend entirely on the final findings of the ongoing police probe.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.