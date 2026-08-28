Annapurni Subramaniam: Lessons for students from the astrophysicist’s journey

For students fascinated by the questions hidden beyond Earth, astrophysics offers a career built around that curiosity — but it also demands a long academic journey and the persistence to keep asking difficult questions. Indian astrophysicist Annapurni Subramaniam’s career offers a glimpse of that journey, particularly for young women considering a future in science.

Who is Annapurni Subramaniam?

Professor Annapurni Subramaniam, Director of the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bengaluru, has spent more than three decades studying stars, star clusters and galaxies. Her research interests include star clusters, blue stragglers, the Magellanic Clouds, nearby galaxies and ultraviolet astronomy. She has authored around 175 research papers and guided 15 PhD students, according to IIA.

Her recent recognition as the first Indian woman to receive the COSPAR Vikram Sarabhai Medal has brought renewed attention to her work. The award, presented by the Committee on Space Research (COSPAR), recognises significant contributions to space research. She is the fourth Indian to receive the medal and the first Indian woman to do so.

But the achievement is more than a milestone. Much of Subramaniam’s work has involved building India’s capabilities in space-based astronomy. She served as the calibration scientist for the Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (UVIT) onboard AstroSat, India’s first dedicated multi-wavelength space observatory. Her work involved ensuring that the instrument could accurately capture ultraviolet observations of celestial objects, something that is difficult to do from Earth because the atmosphere absorbs much of this radiation.

She is also the Principal Investigator of INSIST, a proposed ultraviolet-optical space telescope, and has contributed to India’s participation in the Thirty Meter Telescope project.

Let curiosity lead the way

Speaking at The New Indian Express’ ThinkEdu Conclave in 2024, Subramaniam spoke about the importance of resilience for women in STEM and pursuing one’s goals despite setbacks.

"We must endeavor to make the night sky, adorned with a multitude of stars, visible to all -- a sight currently elusive to many. Initiatives are required to establish spaces granting universal access to the night sky. Simultaneously, we need to address the issue of energy wastage by curbing the unnecessary illumination in areas where it serves no purpose," she said.