Annamalai University teachers continue sit-in for second day as talks fail

CUDDALORE: After the talks with the university registrar failed to make headway, members of the Annamalai University Teachers’ Association continued their sit-in protest for the second day on Tuesday, pressing for the fulfilment of seven demands.

The association’s demands include the immediate disbursal of arrears under the Seventh Pay Commission, release of PhD incentive grants, regularisation of temporary teaching staff, and the filling of vacancies in university departments by appointing temporary teachers as per UGC and Tamil Nadu government norms.