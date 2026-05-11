Annamalai University women agriculture students begin 30-day village training in Cuddalore

Cuddalore: The inauguration of a programme under which women students from the Faculty of Agriculture of Annamalai University stay in villages and undergo agricultural training was held at Vandaiyankuppam village near Bhuvanagiri in Cuddalore district.
Village Administrative Officer Bhaskar inaugurated the programme and presided over the function. Farmers and members of the public participated.
During the event, the students explained to farmers various agricultural practices, including natural farming, fertiliser management, preparation of vermicompost, water management, benefits of soil testing, tree cultivation, weed control methods, ploughing techniques and the need for seed testing before sowing. Saplings were distributed to the participating farmers.
University sources said, "A group of 11 students will stay in the village for thirty days and work with farmers in carrying out various agricultural activities as part of the training programme."