Annamalai University staff, pensioners to gherao administrative office today

Cuddalore: The Federation of Annamalai University Teachers', Employees' and Pensioners' Associations has announced a protest involving the gherao of the administrative office of Annamalai University in Chidambaram on Monday.

In a press statement, federation coordinator C Subramanian said that salaries of Annamalai University teachers and employees were not disbursed on the last day of the month. He said pensioners had also not received their monthly pensions and that employees of the Government Medical College and Hospital in Cuddalore district, affiliated with the university, had reportedly not been paid their salaries.

Subramanian alleged that officials in the university's finance office were deliberately delaying files related to salary and pension disbursements with the intention of bringing disrepute to the Tamil Nadu government. "Officials responsible for delaying salary and pension files should be transferred from their posts," he said.

"To press this single demand, a protest will be held on June 1 by gheraoing the university's administrative office. We request all teachers, employees and pensioners to participate in the protest," he added.

MLA Assures Action on Pension Issues

Meanwhile, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi leader and Chidambaram MLA Tamimun M Ansari said he would take up the demands of Annamalai University pensioners with the Higher Education Minister.

A group of retired professors of Annamalai University met Ansari in Chidambaram on Saturday and submitted a petition containing five demands, including the release of pending pension arrears. Responding to the petition, Ansari said he had recently informed the Cuddalore District Collector about the pensioners' demands.

"I will arrange a meeting with the Higher Education Minister and also raise the issue in the State Assembly," he said.

Ansari further said efforts would be made to facilitate tripartite talks involving the Tamil Nadu government, elected representatives and the pensioners to address the issues raised by them.