Annamalai University professor enters global top 5% scientists list

CUDDALORE: Dr. S Dhanapandian, Professor in the Department of Physics at Annamalai University, has been ranked among the world's top 5% scientists in the 2025 SciRank Global Registry, bringing international recognition to the university's research community.
Speaking to TNIE, Dr. Dhanapandian said that the ranking is based on a comprehensive bibliometric analysis that evaluates researchers on parameters such as scientific contributions, research impact, publication quality, citations and overall scholarly influence across the globe.
According to the 2025 SciRank Global Registry, Dr. Dhanapandian secured a global rank of 1,308,711, placing him among the top 5% of scientists worldwide.
The achievement was widely appreciated by the Annamalai University community. Members of the Vice-Chancellor Convener Committee, including Dr. S Arivudainambi and Registrar Dr. R Singaravel, along with faculty members, research scholars and students, congratulated Dr. Dhanapandian and wished him continued success in his academic and research pursuits.