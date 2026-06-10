Annamalai University professor enters global top 5% scientists list

CUDDALORE: Dr. S Dhanapandian, Professor in the Department of Physics at Annamalai University, has been ranked among the world's top 5% scientists in the 2025 SciRank Global Registry, bringing international recognition to the university's research community.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr. Dhanapandian said that the ranking is based on a comprehensive bibliometric analysis that evaluates researchers on parameters such as scientific contributions, research impact, publication quality, citations and overall scholarly influence across the globe.