Annamalai University holds awareness programme on prevention of sexual harassment for engineering students

CUDDALORE: The Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of Annamalai University organised an awareness programme on the prevention of sexual harassment for first-year students of the Faculty of Engineering.
The programme aimed to sensitise students to the importance of maintaining dignity, mutual respect and gender sensitivity within the academic environment, and to create awareness about legal safeguards and grievance redressal mechanisms available on campus.
Varsha Chandrasekhar, advocate at the Madras High Court, attended as chief guest. The event was presided over by TS Subashini, presiding officer of the ICC.
In her introductory address, Subashini outlined the role and responsibilities of the Internal Complaints Committee constituted under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. She said the committee had been formed under the Act to address complaints and ensure redress within the institution.
Delivering the keynote address, Chandrasekhar spoke on the legal aspects of sexual harassment. “Consent, personal boundaries and responsible conduct are essential. Students must report misconduct without fear,” she said. She also explained the provisions relating to the filing of complaints and safeguards ensuring confidentiality.
An interactive session followed, during which students sought clarifications regarding complaint procedures and confidentiality measures.
The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by K Padmanabhan, Member, ICC.