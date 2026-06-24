Annamalai University Engineering Faculty gets new dean

CUDDALORE: Dr C G Saravanan on Monday assumed charge as the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Annamalai University in Chidambaram.
A senior academic with extensive teaching and administrative experience, Dr Saravanan had been serving as Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering. He also held the additional responsibility of Director of the Diploma Programme in Mining Engineering at the university.
Over the years, Dr Saravanan has been associated with various academic and administrative activities within the institution and has contributed to engineering education and curriculum development.
His appointment as Dean comes at a time when the Faculty of Engineering is focusing on strengthening academic standards, enhancing industry collaborations and promoting research and innovation among students and faculty members.
University officials said Dr Saravanan formally assumed office on Monday and will head the Faculty of Engineering, overseeing academic administration and development initiatives across its departments.