Annamalai criticises ‘military-style‘ security for NEET retest, warns of added stress on students

Chennai: 'We The Leaders' founder K. Annamalai on Tuesday criticised the extensive security arrangements announced for the NEET retest scheduled on June 21, arguing that the measures could increase anxiety among students instead of restoring confidence in the examination process.

In a social media post, Annamalai said the Union government had introduced an unprecedented security framework for the retest in response to concerns over examination integrity and paper leaks.

While acknowledging the need for stronger safeguards, he questioned whether the scale of the arrangements was appropriate for a national entrance examination.