The proposed University Research Park at Anna University's Tiruchirappalli regional campus may be developed on 25 acres, more than double the 10 acres initially earmarked for the project, as the Tamil Nadu government considers expanding the facility to accommodate future research and industry requirements.

The Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and Tamil Nadu Research Park Foundation (TNRPF) have inspected three sites within the university campus along the Tiruchirappalli-Pudukkottai National Highway. TIDCO Executive Director Waghe Sanket Balwant visited the locations on Monday, November 16.

The three parcels under consideration measure approximately 25 acres, eight acres and three acres. Two are located near the campus's rear entrance, while the third is close to the main entrance. The final location and extent of the land are expected to be decided after the inspection.

The project was initially proposed on 10 acres in February 2026. Officials are now considering a larger site to accommodate research laboratories, industry facilities and future expansion. The proposed research parks in Coimbatore and Madurai are planned across 66 acres and 20 acres respectively.

Once the location and land extent are finalised, TIDCO is expected to pay the land cost to the Higher Education Department.

Nixon Joseph Raj, Chief Executive Officer of TNRPF, said the research parks planned across the three cities would focus on solving problems faced by industries and converting research into commercial products.

“The objective of the research parks planned in three cities is to solve real-time problem statements of industries, taking research beyond manufacturing and services sectors. Research should not stop just with filing patents, but should become products for a strong knowledge economy,” he said.

The proposed park will bring together academic institutions, industries, research organisations and start-ups in central Tamil Nadu. It is expected to support applied research, product development, technology transfer and commercialisation of innovations developed in university laboratories.

A temporary administrative office measuring 4,000 square feet is also planned within the Anna University campus, near Tiruchirappalli airport.