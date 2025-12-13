Anna University to train students in digital discipline to make them workplace-ready

CHENNAI: In a novel initiative aimed at tackling modern distractions and strengthening student readiness for life and the workplace, Anna University will launch a comprehensive training session from January for its second-year undergraduates, which will cover a broad range of competencies from emotional resilience, communication and teamwork to goal setting and professionalism, with digital discipline at its core.

The varsity’s Centre for University-Industry Collaboration (CUIC), instrumental in driving placement success and industry engagement, will steer the initiative. CUIC director K Shanmuga Sundaram said the programme will prepare students beyond academics for modern day challenges at the workplace.