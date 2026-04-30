Anna University to host AI training programme for college faculty

CHENNAI: To equip faculty members of affiliated colleges with cutting-edge knowledge in artificial intelligence, Anna University will conduct a six-day train-the-trainer programme titled ‘Next GenAI: From Generative Models to Responsible Edge Applications’ from June 1 at the Computer Lab, CEG campus, Chennai.

The programme will cover a range of topics including the fundamentals of generative AI, deployment of models on edge devices, data privacy and security and real-time AI applications.