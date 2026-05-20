Anna University to begin rigorous inspections after ghost faculty scandal

CHENNAI: Following the ghost faculty scandal, Anna University is set to begin rigorous physical inspections of all its affiliated engineering colleges from next week, with over 150 inspection teams deployed across Tamil Nadu. Over 450 colleges are affiliated to Anna University.

Registrar V Kumaresan told TNIE that the university has introduced multiple safeguards this year to ensure transparency and prevent recurrence of large-scale faculty fraud unearthed over the past two years. “Entire inspections will be videographed and all necessary details will be uploaded on the university portal,” he said.