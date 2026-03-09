Anna University results 2026 declared at coe1.annauniv.edu; download UG, PG marksheet PDF here

Chennai: Anna University has declared the examination results for the distance education examinations and special examinations held in August/ September 2025. It has released Anna University results 2026 for various UG and PG courses like BSc, BCom, BA and other exams.

Candidates who had appeared for the written examinations can access the Anna University exam results 2026 with valid login credentials. One must enter their valid login credentials such as registration number. The Anna University Student Login will be available only on the official website at coe1.annauniv.edu.

The official website reads, "Distance Education: - Aug./Sep. 2025 Examinations and Special Examinations Results Published. Candidates can apply for Photocopy of Answer Scripts from 10-03-2026 through study centre only. Last Date for applying photocopy of answer script is 15-03-2026."

Anna University results 2026 highlights