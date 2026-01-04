Anish Thapa, Nirmaben Thakor to lead Indian team at Mumbai Marathon

Vivek Singh, JT MD, Procam International, said, “The Tata Mumbai Marathon has always been a definitive platform for Indian distance running and the 21st edition once again underlines the depth, resilience and growing competitiveness of our elite athletes. With defending champions returning, former winners back in contention and a strong group of emerging runners stepping up, the Indian elite field reflects how far the sport has progressed nationally. As a World Athletics Gold Label Race, the Tata Mumbai Marathon continues to challenge Indian athletes to test themselves against the highest benchmarks while giving them a stage that commands global attention.”