Animal husbandry key pillar of rural employment: Rajasthan governor

Jaipur: Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Monday said animal husbandry is a major contributor to India's rural economy, national income and employment, and called for greater use of scientific practices to improve livestock health and milk production.
Addressing a national seminar at the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Jobner, Bagde said Rajasthan ranked second in the country in milk production and should strive to become a leader in veterinary healthcare and livestock conservation.
He appreciated the state government's Mukhyamantri Dugdh Sambal Yojana and the expansion of Saras Dairy.
The governor stressed the importance of balanced animal nutrition, proper healthcare and breed improvement to increase milk production.
Highlighting the role of technology, Bagde said more than 35 crore animals across the country were being provided a unique 12-digit identification number under the 'Pashu Aadhaar' initiative to maintain digital health and vaccination records.
He also highlighted Rajasthan's indigenous cattle breeds, including Rathi and Tharparkar, and their milk quality.
Earlier, the governor felicitated individuals for their contributions to veterinary science and animal husbandry.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.