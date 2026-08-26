Baluni urges Education Minister to set up 4 Central schools in Uttarakhand

New Delhi: BJP leader Anil Baluni on Tuesday said he met Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and urged him to take necessary steps for establishing Central Schools in several areas of Uttarakhand.



Baluni said he met Joshi and extended his best wishes to him on assuming the additional charge of the Ministry of Education.

In a post on X, Anil Baluni wrote, "Today, I met with the Hon'ble Union Education Minister Shri Joshi Pralhad ji and extended my best wishes to him on assuming the additional charge of the Ministry of Education."



He further added, "On this occasion, reiterating my demand for the establishment of a Central School in Gairsain, the summer capital of Uttarakhand, I urged the Hon'ble Minister ji to take necessary action.