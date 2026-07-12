Anganwadi network key to women-led development: Annapurna Devi

New Delhi: Union Minister for Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi on Sunday highlighted the government's focus on women-led development, child nutrition and creating a safe environment for women and children through various initiatives of the Ministry.



Speaking to ANI, the minister said the Ministry of Women and Child Development plays a crucial role under the federal system and works towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of women-led development and a developed India.



She said that "under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, around 1.4 million Anganwadi centres are operational, catering to nearly 90 million beneficiaries. For children between the ages of three and six years, our focus is not only on providing nutrition but also on preparing them for school. "