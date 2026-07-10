Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers stage 'Black Day' protest in Raichur

Raichur: Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers in Raichur on Friday demanded better wages and the rollback of the National Education Policy (NEP), protesting at the Deputy Commissioner's Office as part of a statewide 'Black Day' observance. The protesters have also called for increased funding for the midday meal scheme, better wages, and recognition, among other things.



The workers, affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), raised slogans and blocked the entrance to the Deputy Commissioner's Office, calling for the fulfilment of their several long-pending demands.

Among their demands were increased funding for the Mid-Day Meal Scheme to cope with rising costs, rollback of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), withdrawl of the move to introduce LKG and UKG classes in government schools, measures to address the declining number of beneficiaries at Anganwadi centres, and better wages, social security and recognition for Anganwadi and mid-day meal workers.

