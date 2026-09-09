Anganwadi centres, Council schools to drive ‘Viksit Bharat’: Yogi

Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Anganwadi centres and Basic Education Council schools would become the primary centres for building a self-reliant and developed India, asserting that the foundation of the country’s future begins in villages and streets.

Addressing the launch of the 9th National Nutrition Month in Varanasi, Yogi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had initiated steps in 2014 to strengthen the foundation of the country’s future, based on a model adopted in 2001 when Modi was the Gujarat Chief Minister.

“The vision envisioned by Prime Minister Modi in 2001 is being implemented across the country today,” Yogi said.



Speaking about Uttar Pradesh, the Chief Minister said that before 2017, Anganwadi centres were dilapidated. He said that in the last nine and a half years, more than 70,000 Anganwadi centres had been renovated.

Yogi said priority had been given to Anganwadi centres in budgetary allocations under the State and Central Finance Commissions. He added that Bal Vatikas were now operating at the centres, where children learn alphabets and numbers through play.



Recalling the condition of Anganwadi centres before 2017, Yogi said many centres lacked drinking water, toilets and hot cooked food, while Anganwadi workers faced difficulties over delayed honorariums.