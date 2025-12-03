Anganwadi, ASHA workers call off strike in Bengaluru ahead of talks with Union ministers

Indira Bai (45), an anganwadi worker in Chincholi, earns a salary of Rs 12,000 per month. She said, “For two days (Monday and Tuesday), the anganwadi services and midday services were impacted across the state. We want the central government to fulfill our demands and regularise our jobs.”

Lakshmi (48), a midday meal worker from Kalaburagi, said, “I am paid Rs 4,700 salary which is low and it has been the same since 2009. What can we buy for a salary as low as this one when the prices of all the commodities in the market have increased? We want the central government to increase our salaries and pay us the minimum wages as per the Minimum Wages Act, 1948 and consider us as the government employees and not scheme workers.”

These workers have also urged the central government to recognise their working hours at anganwadis, schools and health centres from four to six hours. “Though the government officially states that we must work for four hours in a day, we are there for more than six hours. This has to be put down on paper by the government officially. Since there are no Group D workers in most schools across the state, mid-day meal workers alone do all the chores apart from cooking. Therefore, the central government has to increase Rs 1,000 immediately for these reasons,” added Lakshmi.