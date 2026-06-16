Andra CM pitches NUS campus in Amaravati to expand global opportunities for students

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has invited the National University of Singapore (NUS) to establish an international branch or satellite campus in Amaravati.

During his visit to Singapore on Monday, the Chief Minister met Professor Tan Eng Chye, President of the National University of Singapore and discussed opportunities for academic collaboration, research partnerships and higher education expansion in Andhra Pradesh.

Naidu informed the NUS leadership that the Andhra Pradesh government is working towards developing Amaravati as a global education and knowledge hub and that several prestigious institutions have already established their presence in the capital region.