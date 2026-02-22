André Béteille: A grammarian of culture

My father used to tell me that India does not value its real treasures. I knew he was not talking about objects or commodities or even the great historic monuments. He was dealing with intangibles.

He was referring to a teacher as a resource. A teacher can set fire to the imagination even in a third-rate, ramshackled school. A teacher becomes the seeding ground of the nursery of dissent even in a bureaucratic, third-rate university. A teacher is life-giving by definition. And André Béteille was one such person.

André was exemplary. For him, the university was the cathedral of the 21st century. The class provided the daily source of the sacred. For him, the everyday lecture sustained the traditions of scholarship and knowledge that the university has protected for centuries.