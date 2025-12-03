Andhra’s mega job fair set to bring 20 plus companies under one roof

GUNTUR: In a major initiative to tackle unemployment, the Andhra Pradesh government, under the guidance of the Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC), is organising job fairs across the State to provide employment opportunities to youth.

As part of this effort, a Mega Job Fair will be held on December 13, 2025, at Velaga Nageswara Rao College of Engineering, GBC Road, Ponnur, Guntur district.

The event is being conducted with the support of APSSDC and under the leadership of Ponnur MLA Dhulipalla Narendra Kumar.

Releasing the poster, Guntur District Collector A Thameem Ansariya emphasised that the State government is committed to eradicating unemployment and urged local youth to make use of this opportunity. She announced that oevr 20 companies will be present.

District Skill Development Officer Konda Sanjeeva Rao said that salaries would range between `10,000 and `30,000, depending on qualifications and job roles. The job drive is open to unemployed youth aged 18–25 years with qualifications such as SSC, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma, Degree, B.Tech, Pharmacy, and Postgraduate courses. Candidates are required to bring their resume, photocopies of educational certificates, Aadhaar card, and passport-size photographs for viva.

For details, contact GK Rajesh (9908565667) or K Ramchandu (9666545975). Interested participants can register at https://naipunyam.ap.gov.in.