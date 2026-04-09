Andhra University’s Ambedkar Chair named national nodal centre for portal

The Dr B.R. Ambedkar Chair at Andhra University (AU) has been designated as the national nodal centre for the upcoming national portal of Ambedkar Chairs across India, an initiative of the Dr Ambedkar Foundation under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

The designation places Andhra University at the centre of a nationwide academic network aimed at promoting research, coordination, and dissemination of Ambedkar’s ideas through various university-based chairs. The nodal centre will play a key role in managing and streamlining the digital portal, which is expected to connect institutions hosting Ambedkar Chairs across the country.

The portal is likely to serve as a centralised platform for sharing academic work, organising collaborative programmes, and strengthening engagement around themes such as social justice, equality, and inclusive development. It will also enable better coordination between universities and the Ambedkar Foundation.

The Dr B.R. Ambedkar Chair at Andhra University has been actively engaged in research, outreach, and awareness initiatives aligned with Ambedkar’s vision, including promoting digital literacy, social equity, and multidisciplinary academic work.

Established in 1926, Andhra University is one of the oldest public universities in the country and has been a key academic institution in the region.

The latest recognition is expected to enhance the university’s academic profile while strengthening national-level engagement on Ambedkar studies and related policy discourse.