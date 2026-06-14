Andhra University warns job seekers against fake recruitment offers

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University (AU) has cautioned unemployed youth against falling prey to individuals allegedly collecting money by falsely promising jobs in the university.

Responding to reports of such activities, AU Registrar Prof. K Rambabu said the university had not received any formal complaints so far. He assured that action would be taken if any victim approached the university with evidence of such fraud.

The Registrar warned that strict action would be initiated against anyone misusing the university’s name for personal gain. He stated that proceedings would be taken against any university employee found to be involved in such activities.

Rambabu appealed to individuals who may have been affected to approach university authorities directly and lodge complaints. He stated the administration would investigate any such allegations and take action. He mentioned all appointments at AU are carried out transparently in accordance with government norms.

The Registrar advised job seekers not to trust middlemen, agents or touts who claim they can secure employment at AU in return for money.