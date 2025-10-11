Andhra University postpones combined convocation again; students express frustration over repeated delays

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University has once again postponed its 91st and 92nd combined convocation, which was originally scheduled to be held on October 15.

The event, initially planned for December 2023, had already been rescheduled once to October, making this the second postponement, a move that has allegedly disappointed many graduates.

The repeated deferment has caused significant inconvenience, particularly for students who had made travel arrangements well in advance. Graduates, postgraduates, and PhD scholars living abroad had planned visits with their families, only to face last-minute disruptions.