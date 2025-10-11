Andhra University postpones combined convocation again; students express frustration over repeated delays

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra University has once again postponed its 91st and 92nd combined convocation, which was originally scheduled to be held on October 15.
The event, initially planned for December 2023, had already been rescheduled once to October, making this the second postponement, a move that has allegedly disappointed many graduates.
The repeated deferment has caused significant inconvenience, particularly for students who had made travel arrangements well in advance. Graduates, postgraduates, and PhD scholars living abroad had planned visits with their families, only to face last-minute disruptions.
Many have expressed frustration on social media over the lack of clarity and short notice.
A PhD scholar based in Dubai shared on LinkedIn that the postponement caused both emotional and financial strain.
“Having booked flights and accommodation months in advance, the non-refundable costs and sudden change disrupted careful planning,” he wrote. Another postgraduate, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the repeated rescheduling reflected a lack of consideration for students’ efforts.
“Most of us are still awaiting to collect our degrees at the convocation because it is an important milestone. Being postponed twice is humiliating and disappointing, especially for those travelling from other States or countries,” the student said.
Several graduates also highlighted the uncertainty around the next date. One said, “The university should have announced a new date along with the postponement. Now, we have to cancel and rebook travel, which adds to financial and logistical burdens.”
Another added, “I had already lost ₹10,000 in flight cancellations during the previous scheduled convocation in 2023. Such repeated delays are difficult to manage, especially for families with children.”
Some expressed broader disappointment, citing alleged administrative shortcomings.
“This is unacceptable for a centenary institution like Andhra University. The convocation has been postponed for the second time, reflecting a failure of administration both at AU and at the State level. This is an emotional moment for all of us, and we are deeply disappointed with the way the university authorities have handled the arrangements,” one graduate opined.
According to the university’s official website, 1,250 candidates across various streams are eligible to attend the convocation.
“The decision is from the Governor’s office. The convocation will be held shortly this month,” Andhra University Registrar K. Rambabu told TNIE.
Graduates have urged the university to provide a clear and confirmed schedule for the convocation, emphasising the need for transparency and timely communication to prevent further inconvenience and financial loss.