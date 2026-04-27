Andhra University marks a century of learning and evolution

VISAKHAPATNAM: A hundred years ago, an idea took shape among a group of visionaries, that the Telugu-speaking people should have a university of their own. That aspiration found expression in Andhra University, completes a century of its journey in higher education.

As the centenary celebrations conclude, the university reflects on a legacy that extends beyond academics. For generations, it has served as a nurturing institution, particularly for students from middle-class backgrounds, equipping them to enter public service, academia, industry and governance in India and abroad.

The origins of the university can be traced to the Andhra Mahasabha held at Bapatla in 1913 under the presidency of Bayya Narasimheswara Sharma. The demand articulated there, for a university dedicated to Telugu-speaking people, gradually gained ground. A decisive push came from Annepu Parasuram Patro, then Education Minister of the Madras Presidency, who played a key role in steering the proposal through legislative processes.

Established on April 26, 1926, at Vijayawada, the university was relocated to Visakhapatnam in 1930 after local patrons and Zamindars of Vizianagaram, Kurupam and Jeypore came forward with land and resources. At the centre of this formative phase was Sir Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy, whose leadership laid the intellectual and administrative foundations of the institution. Over the decades, Andhra University evolved into a prominent centre of learning under distinguished Vice-Chancellors such as Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and VS Krishna.

The campus was associated with eminent figures including CV Raman and Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, while Rabindranath Tagore visited and addressed the academic community. The university’s alumni have brought it national acclaim, with recipients of prestigious honours including the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. From its early years in Bezawada to its establishment in Visakhapatnam, the university’s journey has also intersected with history. During the World War II, it was temporarily shifted to Guntur before returning to Waltair in 1946.

A year later, it witnessed India’s Independence, marking a significant moment in its institutional memory. Notably, only 19 individuals have served as Vice-Chancellors over a century, while more than 50 alumni have gone on to head universities across the country. Spread across 425 acres with over 200 buildings, the university today comprises 58 departments, 16 research centres and hundreds of classrooms. It pioneered disciplines such as Marine Engineering, Atmospheric and Ocean Sciences and Nuclear Physics, only first in the whole nation. In recent years, Andhra University has strengthened its academic standing. In 2023, it secured an ‘A++’ grade from NAAC with a CGPA of 3.74.

What distinguishes the institution is its identity as Andhra Viswa Kala Parishad, reflecting its founding vision as a comprehensive centre for arts, sciences, and culture, encompassing disciplines from literature and philosophy to music and performing arts. The emblem of Andhra University, conceived by Sir Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy and designed by Koutha Ramamohana Sastry, encapsulates its philosophical depth.

The rising sun signifies enlightenment, the lotus represents knowledge and prosperity, while the ocean denotes an inexhaustible reservoir of learning. Its motto “Tejasvinavadhitamastu,” Sanskrit phrase meaning “May our study be brilliant/luminous.”

As it completes a hundred years, AU stands as a continuing institution, rooted in its founding ideals, yet responsive to the evolving demands of education, and committed to the pursuit and sharing of knowledge.