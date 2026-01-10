Andhra University inks pact with alumni body over research lab

VISAKHAPATNAM: Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Andhra University and the Alumni of AU College of Engineering (AUEC77 Alumni) at the AU Chemical Engineering Seminar Hall, in the presence of Andhra University Vice-Chancellor GP Rajashekhar in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Aligned with the vision of “Viksit Bharat” and the “India Semiconductor Mission,” the primary objective of this initiative is to enhance technological self reliance and drive economic growth. As part of the MoU, an international level laboratory focusing on semiconductor technology will be established at Andhra University.

This project will be implemented in phases starting from the academic year 2027-28.