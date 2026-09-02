Future tech in focus as Andhra University hosts QUEST-AI 2026

Visakhapatnam: Andhra University is hosting the International Conference on Quantum-Enhanced Sustainable Technologies for AI Systems (QUEST-AI 2026), bringing together international experts and young researchers to discuss the intersection of quantum technology, sustainability and artificial intelligence.



At the conference, Andhra University Vice Chancellor Rajasekhar highlighted that it focuses on how these new and emerging technologies underline the need to balance technological progress with environmental sustainability.

"Today, Andhra University is hosting the QuestAI International Conference. The theme itself states Quantum Technology, Sustainability, and AI Systems. The need of the hour is that while we are moving ahead, we also have to balance the ecosystem," he told ANI.

"Sustainability is the need of the hour in any engineering or technology that we develop," Rajasekhar said, adding that the conference was providing a platform for young people and international experts to brainstorm and formulate policies around emerging technologies from a sustainability perspective.



Dr Gregory J Skulmoski, Associate Professor at Bond University, Australia, said he was pleased to participate in the conference and highlighted the scope for collaboration between India and Australia in emerging technologies.

"I was so happy to be invited because we know in Australia that India is leading in technologies and has been a world leader for a number of decades," Skulmoski told ANI.

"What brings us together is looking at the future. The future for me is quantum and artificial intelligence. I am interested in how we can come together and collaborate and point to the future," he said.