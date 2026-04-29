Andhra University eyes global expansion as it enters second century

VISAKHAPATNAM: Joining a select group of universities across the country to reach the milestone, Andhra University in Visakhapatnam marked its centenary on Monday. The event brought together generations of students, faculty and alumni to reflect on its journey since its founding in 1926.

Since its founding under the intellectual stewardship of Sir Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy, the university has served as a vital launchpad, particularly for students from middle-class backgrounds.

Over the decades, it evolved into a premier centre of learning, guided by luminaries like Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and VS Krishna, and enriched by historical associations with prominent figures such as CV Raman, M Visvesvaraya, and Rabindranath Tagore.

Chief guest Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan, alongside Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, inaugurated the AU i-Factory and a new Network Centre, representing a technology-forward investment of `64 crore. Furthermore, they laid foundation stones for nine additional development projects worth Rs 112 crore.

These upcoming campus enhancements include modern hostels for boys and girls, as well as a new Convocation Hall.

In line with its efforts to expand academic engagement, the university signed three Memorandums of Understanding. An agreement with the University of Florida, USA, aims to promote academic and research collaboration.

Another MoU with Oxmiq Labs Inc. proposes the establishment of an AU Centre of Excellence in AI Systems with an investment of around Rs 400 crore. A third agreement with the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) focuses on the development of meteorological infrastructure, with an outlay of Rs 180 crore.

The Vice-President also conferred awards upon a few alumni, including former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Odisha Governor K Hari Babu, GMR Group Chairman GM Rao, Cyient Founder BVR Mohan Reddy, Laurus Labs CEO Satyanarayana Chava, former Union Home Secretary K Padmanabhaiah, distinguished IIT professors VS Raju and MR Madhav, PTI CEO Vijay Joshi, and prominent filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas.

Marking the occasion, the Vice-President released a commemorative coin, a postage stamp and a coffee table book documenting the university’s journey. A heritage exhibition, “AU Heritage-Legacy”, presented a visual archive of milestones, visits by prominent personalities and institutional developments from 1926 to the present, alongside sculptures created by students of the Department of Fine Arts.

Looking ahead, Vice-Chancellor Prof. GP Rajasekhar said the university is preparing a ‘Centenary Master Plan’ to guide its development over the next hundred years. He indicated that while the institution would continue to build on its existing strengths, it is also seeking to expand its global academic presence through partnerships and new programmes.