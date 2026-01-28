Andhra University Engineering College gets first woman head in 100 years

She has served the institution in academic and administrative roles, maintaining a close association with the university for nearly five decades.

Speaking to TNIE, Prof. Shashi said, “From being a student to becoming the Principal of the engineering college, it feels exciting, and I take pride in it. The institution has been a part and parcel of my life, and I look forward to being in a position where I can make decisions that contribute positively to its growth.”

She added that the major focus would be on preparing students and faculty for technologies. “Today, everyone is talking about the impact of Artificial Intelligence and its role in transforming the technology and IT sectors. We want to focus on up-skilling students and faculty so that they can keep pace with changing technological avenues,” she stated.