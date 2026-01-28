Andhra University Engineering College gets first woman head in 100 years
VISAKHAPATNAM: Professor Mogalla Shashi from the Department of Computer Science and Systems Engineering of Andhra University (AU) has assumed charge as the Principal of the Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE), becoming the first woman to head AUCE in its 100-year history.
The appointment comes during the centenary celebrations of the university. A long-standing member of the AU community, Prof. Shashi began her journey at the university in 1977 as a student of Electrical and Electronics Engineering.
She has served the institution in academic and administrative roles, maintaining a close association with the university for nearly five decades.
Speaking to TNIE, Prof. Shashi said, “From being a student to becoming the Principal of the engineering college, it feels exciting, and I take pride in it. The institution has been a part and parcel of my life, and I look forward to being in a position where I can make decisions that contribute positively to its growth.”
She added that the major focus would be on preparing students and faculty for technologies. “Today, everyone is talking about the impact of Artificial Intelligence and its role in transforming the technology and IT sectors. We want to focus on up-skilling students and faculty so that they can keep pace with changing technological avenues,” she stated.
She said the administration would prioritise the issues faced by the students and staff.
“We will try to resolve issues faced by students, teaching staff and non-teaching staff. As this is the centenary year of the college, celebrations will take place, but equal attention will be given to concerns and responsibilities,” she assured. She added that support would be sought from alumni, the State government, APSCHE and academic leadership to strengthen the institution.
Prof. Shashi began her academic career as an Assistant Professor (1985-1991), served as Associate Professor (1991-1999) and as a Professor (1999-2026). She holds a B.E. degree (1982), M.E. degree (1985) and a PhD (1994), all from AU.
Her awards include Best PhD Thesis in Engineering and Science by AU (1995), Young Teacher Award by AICTE, Government of India (1996), and Best Teacher Award in Engineering by the AP government (2016).
She has served in several academic bodies, including the Board of Studies, Department of CSSE, AU Academic Senate, Faculty of Engineering Chairperson, and the College Research Committee of AUCE.