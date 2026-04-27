Andhra University centenary celebrations kick off in Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The centenary celebrations of Andhra University kicked off here on Monday with Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in attendance.
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Odisha Governor K Hari Babu, Union Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu also attended the event.
The celebrations opened with traditional dance performances, followed by the national song and the national anthem.
Later, the Vice President was felicitated. Governor Nazeer presented him a centenary emblem while Naidu presented him an idol of Sri Venkaeswara Swamy.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.