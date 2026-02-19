Andhra to sign agreements to strengthen AI infrastructure at New Delhi summit

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government will sign agreements with various institutions and companies to strengthen Artificial Intelligence (AI) infrastructure and skill development in the state at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

The government will enter into an MoU with IBM to provide skills training in AI, quantum technology, and cybersecurity to one million youth in the state.

Another agreement will be signed with the United Nations International Computing Centre (UNICC) for the establishment of a Quantum and AI Centre of Excellence.