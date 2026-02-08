Andhra to set up AI Living Labs Foundation, Amaravati to host HQ

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the creation of the AI Living Labs Foundation, aimed at building a future-ready artificial intelligence ecosystem through applied learning, research and innovation.

The not-for-profit entity will establish, operate and manage AI Living Labs across the state, with its headquarters located in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati.

"The government hereby accords approval for the creation of a Section 8 (not-for-profit) company under the Companies Act, 2013, with the name AI Living Labs Foundation," said an order on Friday.