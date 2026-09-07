Andhra signs MoU with JNTUA for large-scale electric cooking project

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh on Monday took a step towards shifting institutional kitchens from LPG to electricity, signing an MoU with JNTUA for the state's first large-scale electric cooking project at its Hampi Hostel kitchen.
The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission and Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Anantapur will implement the project, under which the hostel's existing LPG-based cooking system will be replaced with commercial-scale electric cooking equipment.
"An MoU has been signed between APSECM and JNTUA to implement Andhra Pradesh's first large-scale electric cooking demonstration project at the university," a press release said on Monday.
The project, approved under Bureau of Energy Efficiency guidelines, will receive Rs 81.8 lakh from APSECM during 2026-27 for the procurement, installation, testing and commissioning of the equipment.
APSECM Chief Executive Officer and APGENCO Managing Director S Nagalakshmi said electric cooking was an important intervention in India's clean energy transition and that Andhra Pradesh was emerging as a frontrunner in promoting safe, cost-effective and environmentally friendly electric cooking technologies.
She said nearly 60 per cent of India's LPG requirement was currently met through imports, leaving the country vulnerable to fluctuations in international fuel prices and supply disruptions.
Promoting electric cooking would strengthen energy security by reducing dependence on fossil fuels, besides curbing pollution and improving safety in institutional kitchens, she said.
JNTUA was selected for the demonstration project in recognition of its contribution to energy conservation and environmental sustainability.
The Hampi Hostel's centralised kitchen currently prepares meals for nearly 2,000 students a day using LPG. The new electric cooking system will serve as a proof of concept to assess the technical, economic and environmental viability of electric cooking in large-scale kitchens operated by government institutions and educational establishments.
According to project estimates, the shift to electric cooking is expected to reduce fuel expenditure by nearly Rs 33,805 a day, translating into annual savings of more than Rs 1.2 crore. The investment is expected to be recovered in about 310 days.
The project is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 250 tonnes annually, contributing to Andhra Pradesh's clean energy and environmental sustainability goals.
The project is targeted for completion within five months, the release said. JNTUA will undertake the required civil and electrical infrastructure works at the Hampi Hostel kitchen during the first two months.
During the next three months, APSECM will complete the tendering process through the Andhra Pradesh e-Procurement portal and oversee the supply, installation and commissioning of the electric cooking equipment.
Nagalakshmi said the project would serve as a benchmark for replication across universities, student hostels, government hospitals and other institutional kitchens in Andhra Pradesh.
She expressed confidence that wider adoption of clean, sustainable and energy-efficient cooking systems would contribute significantly to building a "Green Andhra Pradesh".
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.