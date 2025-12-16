Andhra set to integrate AI with health data to boost preventive care

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) with health data to strengthen preventive care, predictive analysis, and disease management, according to State Health Secretary Saurabh Gaur. He said the initiative will help assess disease intensity across regions and improve healthcare delivery.

The announcement came during the Regional Multi-Stakeholder Convergence Workshop on National AI Strategy for Health (NAISH) held in Vijayawada on Monday.

The workshop, jointly organised by the World Health Organisation, ICMR, and the Union Government, saw participation from senior health and IT officials of Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep.