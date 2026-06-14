Andhra scholar’s academic journey spans languages and nations

Her’s scholarly contributions extended beyond literature into research and pedagogy. In 2008, she presented a research paper at the 42nd IATEFL International Conference at Exeter University, United Kingdom, standing among only a handful of Indian participants. This achievement highlighted her growing presence in international academic discourse on English teaching and communication studies.

Her long tenure at Narayana Engineering College, Nellore, from 2000 to 2017 and later at RISE Engineering College, Ongole, from 2017 to 2022, was marked by academic innovation, curriculum redesign aligned with industry needs and strong emphasis on communication. She also contributed to accreditation processes under UGC, AICTE and NAAC frameworks, strengthening institutional quality standards. “Language is never a barrier to success; it becomes a bridge when we dare to learn. My journey from a Telugu medium classroom to international academic and literary platforms taught me that determination, continuous learning and self-belief can transform every challenge into an opportunity.

Education is not merely about earning degrees; it is about empowering lives,” said K Saroja Devi. She credits her father, late K Jayarami Reddy, who served as a superintendent in Customs and Central Excise, and her mother, K Vijayalakshmi, as the driving force behind her pursuit of higher education. Their encouragement and belief in her abilities motivated her to strive for academic excellence.

Since July 2025, she has been serving as Professor and Head of the Department of English at NBKR Institute of Science and Technology, continuing her mission of educational transformation. Beyond administration, Saroja Devi has established herself as a prolific researcher. Her scholarly works explore ethics, literature and communication, including studies on inter-war American fiction, and language enhancement through literature.

As a poet, her works have been published in anthologies such as INKLINKS, Women Hold Up Half the Sky and Amaravati Poetic Prism. Her poetry collection, A Myriad of Musings (2022) reflects her literary maturity. Her books, including Ethical Intimations in Select Interwar American Fiction and Vocabulary for Verbal Ability, reinforce her dual strength in literary criticism.

Saroja Devi’s contributions have been acknowledged through numerous honours, including Visishta Seva Puraskar, Sahitya Sri Award, Sthree Sakthi Puraskar, Best Teacher Award and Excellence in Communication Skills Award. She has also been recognised by the International Academy of Ethics as a Distinguished Scholar. Her poem ‘Freedom for Tolerance’ gained international attention when it was translated into Spanish and broadcast on media networks in Uruguay during Independence

Day celebrations, an example of her global literary reach.

SURENDRA KUMAR DEVARAPATI